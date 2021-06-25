Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast hottest days of year after big change

Met Eireann is forecasting three of the hottest days of the year over the next few days as the country is set for a big change.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday onwards will see the temperature gauge rise over 20C with some days even hitting a massive 24C.

And the good weather doesn’t just stop there either with temperatures to remain in the mid-twenties from Tuesday onwards and into the rest of the week.

We will be a while waiting for it though as Friday will remain largely dry but with a good deal of cloud.

It will have sunny intervals but scattered showers will develop with the chance of more prolonged showers as the day goes on with highest temperatures of 15C.

Here’s how the next few days are looking according to Met Eireann:







Tonight: “Mostly cloudy with showers continuing for a time tonight but becoming more isolated. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.”

Saturday: “Tomorrow will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop but becoming largely dry and sunny by the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.”









Sunday: “Largely dry with cloud building up during the morning mixed with some sunshine. A few well scattered showers will likely develop. There is a chance of rain developing in southern and southeastern areas. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the south, in light to moderate northerly breezes.”

Monday: “Good sunny spells and mostly dry with just some light isolated showers developing. There is the chance of some heavy showers moving into the southeast during the day. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, cooler in the north and northwest in light to moderate northerly breezes.”

Tuesday: “A dry and sunny day with just the odd stray shower possible along northern coasts. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, cooler again in the north and northwest, in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.”

Further Outlook: “Mainly settled with a good deal of dry weather and just some showers at times. Feeling rather pleasant with sunny spells, light winds and temperatures in the mid-twenties.”