Met Eireann Ireland weather forecast doomy change as hottest day takes drastic turn

Met Eireann is forecasting an ominous change over the next few days with the hottest day of the week not getting anywhere near the 20C+ mark we’ve been used to over the last few days.

The dial will reach as high as 18C today with cloud and rain predicted for most of the day but brighter conditions will move in for the evening.

It will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells according to Met Eireann and lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

The highest Celsius we’ll get over the next couple of days will be 19C max as we see a constant daily change between rainy damp weather and sunny spells.







Here’s what the rest of the week is promised to be like according to Met Eireann:

Tomorrow: “A sunny start on Thursday and holding dry for much of the day. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with isolated showers developing later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, in a mostly light west to northwest breeze.”









Friday: “Generally dry on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees, but it will feel pleasant in sunnier spells as winds will be light.”

Saturday: “Starting dry on Saturday with sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the west through the morning with rain arriving on western shores by the evening. Highs of 14 to 19 degrees in moderate southerly winds, increasing fresh to strong on coasts.”

Sunday: “Some uncertainty re the forecast for Sunday but current indications suggest a cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the country. Highs of only 14 to 17 degrees, in light easterly or variable breezes.”

Monday: “Generally cloudy with further scattered showers. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees in light variable breezes, increasing moderate west to northwest later.”