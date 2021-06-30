Messages from Google already allows you to highlight messages in its latest beta: this is how it works

In recent weeks, Google has not stopped promoting its application for SMS and chat messages (RCS) to offer its users the most popular features of WhatsApp. In this last month we have seen how it reached Google Messages a new unified selector for GIFs, Emojis and stickers, end-to-end encryption and the option to set up to three configurations.

Now in the beta of Google Messages we see how the application already allows us highlight messages, in order to quickly access all those important messages that we do not want to be lost.

Star messages in Google Messages

Making a long press on a message will now appear to us the new option of highlight on the top action bar. Highlighting a message will display the staking badge with a blue circle icon with a white star.

To stop highlighting a message we have two options. The first option is the fastest, which is to click on the message’s highlight badge. The second option is to make a long press on the highlighted message and uncheck this option in the action bar.

To see the highlighted messages of a conversation we just have to go to the menu and access the new option Highlights. A search engine will be activated that will filter by highlighted messages and clicking on the search bar we can filter the search for featured messages typing keywords.

To see all the highlighted messages of all the conversations we just have to go to the main conversations view and access the option Highlights that we will find in the menu. The featured filter also appears from your search engine.

Starred messages are currently only available on the Google Messages beta, but these features will arrive this summer to the whole world, as Google announced a few days ago.

Messages Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

In Engadget Android | How to send and listen to WhatsApp messages with the Google Assistant