Meet the new Facebook feature ‘podcast’ and ‘live audio rooms’

Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t just want Facebook used to chat, publish news, videos, make live broadcasts, etc., but the owner of the company has in mind that the app is much more complete, therefore, it will implement the new podcast function, which includes the rooms live audio that will initially be available only in Facebook groups.

It is a function very similar to the private voice social network Club House, an application where you only interact by audio and lacks everything else like photos and videos. What is the podcast of Facebook? Simple, it consists of creating audio rooms or joining one of them to listen to a conversation. Through a statement, the company highlighted that initially the function will be available only for Facebook groups, as we said before.

What’s more, Facebook said the first to enjoy this tool will be public figures with verified accounts, including football quarteback Russell Wilson, Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA, artist and director Elle Moxley, and the athlete who earned five Olympic medals Nastia Liukin.

The Podcast option will appear on the profile of a verified account or public figure (Photo: Facebook)

In this way, the aforementioned people will be able to create live chat rooms in a podcast so that they can express different ideas to their millions of followers and even create a discussion forum where everything will be solely by audio.

“We are also working hard to bring Live Audio Rooms to Messenger in the coming months, so you can easily hang out with your friends too.”Facebook said in its statement, implying that the tool will soon be available to all users.

MONETIZATION

You can also generate income from this platform. When a live audio room is created, fans of the public figure will be able to donate a specified amount of money through Stars at their own will. Also, there will be other monetization models such as: paying to access a certain live audio room. Next we will leave you an example shared by Facebook of what this function will be.