Meet the inspirational young Dubs walking from Coolock to the Cliffs of Moher for charity

Two daring young men are trekking from Coolock to the Cliffs of Moher on the adventure of a lifetime.

Scott and Derek are walking 300km from Dublin to Clare to raise money for Abacas school in Kilbarrack.

Abbacas school offers vital services for kids with additional needs.

Scott’s cousin Lucas goes to Abbacas and the family have seen first-hand just how important the work done by staff there is.

The dynamic duo hope to reach their final destination on Sunday and are stopping to sleep in hotels on their route. The lads were eager to say thank you to the hardworking teachers in the school.









Scott told Dublin Live that this summer was the perfect time to do something to express their gratitude and appreciation.

He said: “It was the perfect opportunity to do it for them.”

The pair of friends were eager to see the Cliffs of Moher this summer but neither of them drive.

The solution was clear – they decided to walk to their destination on the opposite side of the country.

Scott explained that they were determined to make memories that would last a lifetime this summer.

They are recording these irreplaceable memories and placing them on YouTube, to inspire others to explore what our country has to offer.

He said: “A few months ago, I went to Derek and I said I wanted to do something really mad, something no one really does, just something crazy like that.

“It’s something that we will never forget.

The teenagers are currently on the road to Birr, Co. Offaly, which is their destination tonight.

Their biggest difficulty to date has been finding the time to take breaks – and getting back up after them!

The Dubliners supplies quickly dwindled and they have been stopping in shops along the road ever since, a task that is not always easy.

Scott said: “We’ve been tight on time.”

“Yesterday, there was a long stretch of 6 and a half hours where there were no shops, no civilisation.”

Scott and Derek have forfeited any high tech hiking equipment for the occasion and are reverting back to old reliables.

The lads brought their most comfortable runners for the occasion, runners that are quickly becoming worn from the journey, though Scott regrets his decision to bring white runners on their strenuous trek across the Emerald Isle.

He said: “We’re both wearing as comfortable runners as we could find.

“Mine were white, I don’t know why I picked white. They’re now black!”

They are determined to keep going, motivated by the tremendous support they have received from all over the world and their hope to raise vital funds for the local school.

Scott admits that the trek is not always easing going, saying: “We actually thought this was going to be a lot easier than it is.

“We are just trying to focus on not stopping.

“It actually is extremely hard.”

But it has been the public’s well wishes that have kept the young heroes going.

They have even been moved to tears at times by kind tweets and generous donations.

Their fundraiser had raised €1,000 euro before the boys had even left the capital.

The donations have since flooded in, with friends, family and complete strangers have already donated €8,000, a little off their goal of €10,000.

They said: “The support online has been mad.

“We didn’t expect that at all. It’s deadly, it’s pushing us forward.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .