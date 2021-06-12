Measure Up, Google’s experiment to take measurements from your mobile

In addition to all the services and developments that we know about Google, the company also maintains an experimentation area. There, very interesting solutions are created that, as always, could transcend or disappear. In that sense, we want to present you a really interesting one that will allow you to take measurements from your mobile.

Its name is Measure Up, already supported by Augmented Reality, it enables us to easily measure elements from the device screen.

The way to take measurements from your mobile

When we think about taking measurements, the first thing that comes to mind are tape measures and the so-called meters, the classics that are in all toolboxes and that are used in construction. Technology at the moment has even advanced to laser meters, however, Google’s advance has been really interesting.

His experiment called Measure Up offers the possibility of taking measurements from the mobile, making use of Augmented Reality. In this way, you will have a measuring tool on your smartphone, which you will not even have to install.

Measure Up is part of Google’s experiments and this one works through a website. However, its deployment is enabled only for mobile devices. Therefore, when entering from the computer, a QR code will be displayed for you to scan with your mobile.

Once you are on the Measure Up website from your mobile, you will see the “Launch” button, touch it and you will be in the work area. The tool will display the camera and the instruction to focus on a surface. Immediately, a circle will be presented with a point in the center that will guide us in what we want to measure.

The dynamics is similar to what we have with tape measures, place it at the starting point and extend to where we want to measure. By confirming the two points, you will see the result of the measurement at the top.

From this tool you can easily take measurements of volume, area and length from your smartphone. This is a great option for simple measurement tasks, which also does not require installation.

To prove it, follow this link.

