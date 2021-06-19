Mastershot, an online video editor that does not apply watermarks

Considering that audiovisual material is perhaps the most consumed on the internet, we arrive at the need for a solvent editor. The Internet is full of alternatives, however, when using them and downloading the result, we could find those terrible watermarks. Therefore, we will present you a video editor without watermarks, completely free.

Its name is Mastershot and just by registering you will have access to a simple, functional tool whose results will not have any mark.

The video editor without watermarks

Watermarks represent the way many video editing services try to spread their names. In addition, it is a way to lead users to pay for the premium versions that do not involve these brands. It may seem impossible to find a video editor without watermarks and that is also free, however, the case of Mastershot is a perfect example. The only prerequisite we have to use this tool is the registration process. We can do this with our email account or by entering directly with the Google account.

Once inside, you will have to start a new file and this will take you directly to the editor. The interface does not differ much from other video editors, consisting of a timeline at the bottom and the workspace and resources sharing the upper area of ​​the screen.

In this environment you will be able to load the video clip you want to edit and you will be able to execute actions such as trimming the material, adding text and superimposing videos or images. Additionally, you can separate the audio track from the video to mute it or use it in any other work. As we have been mentioning from the beginning, it is a video editor without watermarks so when you download the result, it will be completely clean.

Mastershot will allow you to easily work with any video you want to publish on the platform of your choice. It is free and the fact of not applying watermarks adds a lot.

To prove it, follow this link.

