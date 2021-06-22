Massive spam campaign promises to “become a millionaire” by investing in Bitcoin

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In the last week a massive spam campaign is taking place that promises “Become the next millionaire” investing in cryptocurrencies. The recipients of these messages receive an email from one of their contacts whose subject reads “I hope you are having a wonderful day” or “I sincerely hope you are having a fantastic day.”

When you open the email, a brief message appears such as “If other things don’t work, this sure does!” o “Exceptional results can be achieved with this”. Below is a shortened link that does not correspond to the one that appears in the browser bar once it is accessed.

Clicking on the link leads to a cryptocurrency investment website headed with the slogan «Bitcoin is making a lot of people rich and you can become the next millionaire. On the right of the screen you will see a box that invites you to change “your life today”, with boxes to enter your name, surname, email and phone number.

Scrolling the web, we find that they promise great benefits, the greater the more that is invested in said platform. Likewise, there are testimonies from alleged investors who have been enriched by this method and who invite them to join the investment in bitcoins.

Massive leaks

According they assure Cybersecurity experts at Protegerse.com, who have followed the trail of this spam campaign, the organizers have sent a large number of emails in a short space of time. As they have been able to verify, many of the involuntary senders of these emails had been victims of massive leaks of their data. To find out if your data or passwords is very useful, the website HaveIBeenPwned.

Despite the fact that it is a scam, the mere fact of accessing the link does not cause malicious files to be downloaded onto our system.

