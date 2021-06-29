‘Marvel Future Revolution’: the open world of ‘The Avengers’ arrives on mobile phones, already in pre-registration in the Play Store

At the beginning of March 2021 the first news arrived about ‘Marvel Future Revolution’, Marvel’s first open world RPG for mobile. As you could already see in the trailer, the game, which will be available for iOS and Android, the game will be quite ambitious on a graphical level, and will star the different characters from The Avengers.

Thus, you can control Iron Man, Spiderman, Captain America and other heroes in a seemingly open world, in which we will fight against different enemies, among which are Marvel’s own superheroes who will face each other.

RPG, open world, Marvel – this game looks good

Marvel Future Revolution is the latest proposal from Netmarble, the giant behind games like ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’. The company defines it as Marvel’s first open world RPG for mobile, so the proposal is more than ambitious, at least on paper.

This is what the game will look like.

The game is created with Unreal Engine, to create a 3D graphic environment set in Marvel’s own movies. Apart from taking care of the graphic section, in the game trailer we appreciate that the cinematics look spectacular, although with affordable graphics that any mid-range should be able to move.

In this proposal we will be able to play with different Marvel characters, each with a specific story and missions. These heroes can also be customized with different costumes, all inspired by Marvel comics and movies.

There is no official release date for this game yet, which will be free with in-app purchases. However, you can now register so that be installed as soon as it is available and receive a notification at that precise moment.