Mark Zuckerberg was telling the truth: WhatsApp tests begin on various devices

It is, without discussion, one of the most anticipated functions of WhatsApp since the messaging app exists, not in vain have we ever been limited by having to carry our personal account and not being able to share it on another device where it was more comfortable for us consult it but, finally, it seems that the millions of platform users are getting closer to a solution. A proof of how enormously important it is for WhatsApp, and Facebook, in the future, is that to announce its entry into beta phase and subsequent arrival on all devices, Mark Zuckerberg himself came out, counting in a prepared appearance, the company plans. And as we advance you in the headline, it seems that he is not lying because some of those good news announced in that small event begin to arrive. Multi-device … with limitations The fact is that, as announced by WABetAInfo, WhatsApp is already launching for beta version users the possibility of using the same account on several devices at the same time. Specifically, four at the same time and without the need for an active internet connection on the main mobile. Remember that this is an essential condition to be able to work with WhatsApp Web, both through the browser and the desktop apps. This option to test the multi-device comes as part of a voluntary testing program, so those who have access to the beta will have the opportunity to decide whether or not to join. Remember that when WhatsApp launches some functionality in test mode, it does so in a generalized way, so here you do not want to force all the profiles and let only those who are going to really test it, activate it. In addition to these updated and active messages on a maximum of four devices at the same time, voice and video calls will also work without problems from each of the facilities, of course, as long as all the interlocutors in the group or the conversation have the latest most up-to-date version. If not, we will not have the option to try any of these new features. It must also be said that this test leaves us a bit cold because, initially, it will only allow use with WhatsApp Web, desktop apps and Portal, which is the version for Facebook devices. There are no mentions of other mobiles, tablets, etc. Hopefully in the end this new functionality, long awaited, does not puncture the bone and ends up becoming a kind of simple improvement of what we already have.