Mark Gurman: The 2021 MacBook Pro is not out of the question

The month of June ends with quite encouraging news for users and that is that according to Mark Gurman, the 2021 MacBook Pro could be on the way throughout the year and then we will tell you about it.

As we discussed in previous posts, in May, a Bloomberg report mentioned that the apple brand could launch a redesigned MacBook Pro and that it would arrive as soon as this summer.

In the end, this MacBook Pro was never featured at this year’s Apple events, yet today, in his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that “for Apple, all the attention will be on the fall.”

This claim could indicate that the new MacBook Pro may still be on the way to a release sometime this year, in this way, the report brings high hopes about the new Apple laptop.

At the time, Gurman’s report indicated a revamped MacBook Pro with an HDMI port along with an SD card slot, even MagSafe magnetic technology was expected to make a comeback just like with the iMac.

It has also been mentioned that the new MacBook Pros feature eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, available in 16 or 32 graphics core combinations.

Bloomberg previously reported that:

“For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in 16 or 32 graphics core variations. “

Thus, the high-performance cores would be dedicated to more complex jobs, while the energy-efficient cores would operate at slower speeds for more basic needs such as web browsing, conserving battery life.