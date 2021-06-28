Mapfactor Navigator already has support for Android Auto: a free navigator arrives, with warning of speed cameras and offline maps

Slowly but surely, the ecosystem of apps compatible with Android Auto continues to grow and more and more browsers arrive to compete with Google Maps itself. Just a couple of weeks ago we welcomed Coyote, who brought radar warnings with him, and now it’s celebrate the arrival of Mapfactor Navigator.

The substantial change in Mapfactor Navigator happens with the latest version of the app, 7.0. Thanks to it, various stability improvements are introduced for the application, but the most important thing is that the app is fully compatible with Android Auto, so we can now carry Navigator in the navigator of our vehicle. A free browser with offline support, by the way.

Mapfactor Navigator is free and allows you to navigate offline

With the arrival of the seventh version, Mapfactor Navigator is already compatible with Android Auto systems but before that it was already a very competent mobile navigation app that had in its favor voice navigation highly appreciated by its users, and with the possibility of offering GPS-guided navigation but with maps previously downloaded to the mobile phone.

Through the Mapfactor Navigator search we can not only find addresses as such but also points of interest, postal codes and speed cameras. The latter, proximity to speed control radars, makes the app notify us by means of a sound notification that now sounds in the car speakers thanks to the integration with Android Auto.

With the arrival of this seventh version of the app, Mapfactor Navigator it is still free and we can install it on both our Android phone and iOS, being also compatible with PC, Pocket PC and even with Windows CE and Windows Phone. Access to the app becomes practically universal with this coverage of operating systems.

Mapfactor Navigator uses the maps from OpenSteetMap.org, an organization that provides free geolocation tools. In order to run Mapfactor Navigator on our Android, we will need to have at least Android 6 installed. We leave you with the links for its installation just below.