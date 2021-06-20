Manhunt underway to track down man with Dublin connections on the run from prison

Police in Britain have appealed for help tracking down an Irishman who is on the run from prison.

Officers said Miles Moorhouse, who has links to Dublin and is described as having an Irish accent, absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, June 9.

A manhunt is now underway for the 32-year-old who was jailed in Isleworth Crown Court in 2018 for aggravated vehicle theft, burglary at three properties and criminal damage. Moorhouse is described as being white, around 6ft tall with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Police also believe he has links to London, Bedford and Essex.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “A convict has absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison.

“Miles Moorhouse absconded from the prison on Wednesday, June 9. The 32-year-old was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court in 2018. Moorhouse has links to Bedford, London, Essex and Dublin.

“If you have seen Moorhouse, or know of his whereabouts, please contact us immediately quoting reference number 602-090621.”

Anyone with information can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.