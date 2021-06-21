Man suffers serious head injuries in assault on Parnell Square

A man was raced to hospital with serious head injuries following an assault in the city centre over the weekend.

The man, who is in his mid-40s, was discovered by gardai and emergency services on Parnell Square North shortly after 10:15pm on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and enquires are continuing.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the attack to contact them.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Parnell Square North between 10pm and 11.pm on Saturday night to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”