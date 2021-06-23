Man makes no reply as he is charged with stabbing dad to death on Father’s Day

A man appeared in court yesterday charged with murdering his dad on Father’s Day.

Gareth Sheeran, 30, was brought before Tallaght District Court where he was accused of stabbing Harry Sheeran.

The 65-year-old died on Sunday night at the home both men shared in Carriglea View, Firhouse, South Dublin.

Det Garda Austin Larkin said the defendant was arrested at Tallaght Garda station on Monday at 10.25pm.

And when he was formally charged with murder by Sgt Eamon O’Neill at 11.08pm, Sheeran made no reply.

Det Garda Larkin told the court that the man was handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Sheeran, wearing a black T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, remained silent throughout the short hearing yesterday.

He cannot apply for bail before the district court because of how serious the charge is and must go to the High Court to do so.

His solicitor Andrew Vallely asked his client receive whatever medical attention necessary while in custody.

Judge Patricia McNamara told the solicitor to liaise with the Governor of the prison and it was important to do so.

The judge also granted legal aid for Sheeran.

He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison.

And he will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on June 29 via video link.

Mr Sheeran, who was a carpenter, had lived at the house in Carriglea View, for more than 30 years.

Although the father-of-two’s marriage had ended, neighbours said he and his ex-wife had a good and amicable relationship.

Mr Sheeran’s daughter lives in Canada where she was informed of the tragic news.

Neighbours remembered him as a “gentle giant” and a “lovely, decent man”.

Local Fine Gael councillor Brian Lawlor knew the deceased.

He recalled him as a “lovely fella” who had helped him out in campaigns.

He said: “I knew him well. Usually when there’s a tragedy in your local community and you wouldn’t know the person but I knew Harry.

“He was a lovely fella. I met him through politics. He was a member of my branch for the last 20 years.

“He gave me a hand politically, putting up posters and that sort of thing. Just a good guy.

“He was a quiet man and used to have a couple of pints in the local pub on his own and I would have chatted to him there as well.

“He texted me regularly and liked politics.

“He texted me last week jokingly saying Leo [Varadkar] was doing a bad job.

“I saw him regularly enough and knew him well. It’s very sad.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.