Man jailed after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the sale of drugs in Dublin

A man jailed yesterday over a heroin seizure of nearly €1million was working with a Turkish kingpin to set up deals with one of Ireland’s biggest drug mobs, gardai believe.

UK national Kuldip Singh, 56, had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the sale of drugs in Dublin in August 2019 and was sentenced to three years behind bars.

Both Singh and the Turkish man were arrested along with a Dublin socialite when gardai swooped. The Dubliner was later released without charge.

The Turkish man, a co-accused in the case, was given a nine year sentence last year over the seizure.

Despite telling gardai he had “no knowledge” of the drugs when he was charged, Singh was playing a key role in an attempt to form a link with associates of the gang known as “The Family”, which is headed by a convicted 43-year-old Dublin drug dealer.

Gardai say “The Family’, based in Ballyfermot, has risen to the same level as the Kinahan cartel over the past five years in terms of drug importation and are major targets for the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Yesterday Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Singh’s role was to secure accommodation in a B&B where the drugs – worth €961,000 – were later found and also to translate for the Turkish man.

The Turkish man is one of the UK’s key suppliers of heroin and had visited Ireland a number of times.

But their plan to expand into a new market came tumbling down when DOCB officers made the seizure, with assistance from UK police.

A source said: “These men were here to expand a network into Ireland. And they were attempting to form a link with a huge criminal network here, The Family, so it was an extremely important interception made by the gardai.”

Singh, with an address at Spawell, Dublin, has been in custody since his arrest in 2019.

The court heard from Detective Garda Lorraine Brennan who said gardai put in place a surveillance operation in the Liffey Valley Shopping centre area.

They kept the movements of two vehicles under observation and later observed one of the vehicles drive to a B&B.

Gardai searched a room there after the owner gave them a key and recovered 14 blocks of heroin with a street value of €961,576 from a sealed suitcase on top of a wardrobe. They also found €9,000

in cash under the wardrobe in €50 notes.