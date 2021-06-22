Man charged in relation to fatal stabbing of Harry Sheeran in Firhouse

A man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a retired carpenter in south Dublin.

Harry Sheeran, 65, died in his home in Carriglea View, Firhouse on Sunday night at around 11.50pm.

Emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Sheeran was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tallaght garda station where he remained last night being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the man has since been charged and will appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

He said: “The male in his 30s, arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 60s in Dublin 24 on Sunday 20th June has been charged.

“He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court at 10:30am this morning, Tuesday 22nd June 2021.”

