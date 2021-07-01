Man arrested in Dublin in relation to murder of Keane Mulready Woods

Gardai have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

Keane, 17, was the victim of the country’s most gruesome gangland murder when he was abducted, murdered, and dismembered in Drogheda in January 2020.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested this morning in Dublin as part of investigations into the brutal killing.

He is currently being detained at a County Louth Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

The horrific murder saw Keane’s limbs deliberately dumped in a sports bag in Dublin’s Coolock area the night after he went missing.

Two days later, the tragic teen’s severed head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in Drumcondra.