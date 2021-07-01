MacBook Pro with mini-LED screen could arrive this year in 2 …

Apple is partnering with two new vendors to bring mini-LED displays to the Macbook pro by the end of this year, according to a new report. The next-generation machines are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

One of the suppliers that is investing to increase production capacity during the third quarter, is already manufacturing mini-LED screens for the next 12.9 iPad Pro inches.

The screens mini-LED they are far superior to the LCD screens that Apple has used for a long time in most of its devices. They offer many of the advantages of OLED panels, such as deeper blacks, but without the potential problem of burnout.

Bring technology mini-LED to the iPad Pro this year, after nearly every iPhone model transitioned to OLED, marked Apple’s intention to move away from LCD screens for all devices, and that includes the Mac.

A new report suggests that Macbook pro It will be the first Apple laptop to make that change.

“Zhen Ding technology and Tripod technology have entered the supply chain for Apple’s upcoming mini-LED backlit MacBook series”, informs Digitimes, citing industry sources.

Zhen Ding already produces mini-LED displays for iPad Pro. The company is scheduled to complete an investment of “second stage” to increase its production capacity during the third quarter of 2021, the report adds.

“As for Tripod, it has approved Apple’s validations for equipment and capacity at its new plant in Xiantao, Hubei province, China.”, the report continues. Reportedly, the company will begin production of mini-LED displays in the third quarter.

Those displays are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. This lines up with a growing number of rumors that claim that Apple plans replace 13-inch MacBook Pro with a slightly larger model.

No release date yet

The report does not mention a possible release date for the MacBook Pro update. Rumors indicated that Apple would introduce redesigned laptops at the Worldwide Developers Conference this spring. However this did not come.

The production schedules in the information of the Digitimes indicate that Apple could bring its next-generation laptops to market by the end of 2021.

In the past, Apple introduced new models of Macbook pro by the end of the year. The fifth-generation machine, the first with a magic keyboard, landed in November 2019 and its successor with the M1 processor arrived last October.