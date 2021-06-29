LyricJam, an AI that can write lyrics for instrumental melodies

During the last time we have been able to know projects powered by AI for the text generation and for the automated music piece creation.

A new project, which stands as a middle point between the two categories just mentioned, puts at our disposal a tool capable of composing lyrics for songs, adapting to the melodies that each user makes “listen” to this system.

Song lyrics written by an artificial intelligence

Unlike other apps that automatically create song lyrics, LyricJam, the presented tool uses an audio input source (ideally a direct digital audio line or an external microphone) to capture melodies and based on its structure, write a letter that fits into it.

The interesting thing about this mechanism is its operation in real time. While the audio is being recorded, the AI ​​analyzes it and generates lyrics instantly.

To achieve lyrics adapted to the metrics of a song, LyricJam bases its operation on a bimodal neural network architecture, developed specifically for this specific tool for the recognition of the structure of a song and the spaces that can ideally be assigned to it. add lyrics to music.

When trained for this purpose, this system can get used to different instrumental pieces of music, to generate lyrics that, in addition to accommodating in structural terms, also present a level of coherence with the mood and emotions that emerge from the melodic lines. analyzed.

In its login portal, LyricJam allows you to test the audio source before running the tool. Once inside, an abstract wallpaper will appear, as shown in the image in the header of this article, on which random phrases will appear, adjusted to the captured audio.

LyricJam generates only English lyrics. This AI was presented as a support tool for the song composition process, allowing in moments of low lyrical inspiration, simply playing an instrument for the algorithm to make its suggestions.

For a “creative unveiling” that promotes one’s own artistic work, to entrust artificial intelligence with the task of adding lyrics to a melody or, simply to know and evaluate the work of this tool, it is possible to run it for free from lyricjam.ai.