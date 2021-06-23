Loyal ‘mistress’ of Kinahan mobster Mr Nobody in constant contact with him behind bars and is now his partner

The loyal ‘mistress’ of Kinahan mobster Declan Brady is in constant contact with him behind bars and is now his partner, we can reveal.

The Star has learned that Erika Lukacs, who laundered thousands for the gangster known as ‘Mr Nobody,’ has been regularly visiting him and has had video calls with him behind bars — almost every week since 2018.

Sources say Ms Lukacs, who was named in court last week as being Brady’s “mistress” over the years is now officially listed on Mountjoy Prison’s visitor list as being the cartel gangster’s “partner” and is his most frequent contact.

We can reveal that Lukacs has in fact been visiting Brady in prison for almost three years, and continued her visits until they were suspended due to COVID-19 in December.

However, even in spite of her guilty pleas, in which she admitted laundering almost €200,000 for Brady, we have learned she continues to have video calls with him, most recently this month.









“They are in a full-blown relationship,” a source said. “She is his main contact with the outside world. They remain in constant communication.”

Meanwhile, we have learned that Brady hasn’t received a visit from his wife Deirdre, who also recently admitted laundering money for him, since 2017.

The bombshell news comes as Lukacs, a former director of a Kildare-based cafe, refused to apologise to this paper for laundering money for the gangster last week.

Today we can also reveal how delusional Brady (55), who is serving an 11-and-a-half year sentence for possession of weapons — lost a desperate appeal to be moved to an open prison last year.

Sources have confirmed that Brady asked if he could be moved to an open facility to serve the remainder of his sentence, during a review of it in November 2020.

However his plea was quickly shut down, despite the gangster claiming he was of good behaviour in prison.

He is now housed in what’s known as the D-Base of Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison, which he shares with numerous other Kinahan cartel-allied prisoners.

On Monday last week Dublin’s Special Criminal Court heard how Kinahan gangster Brady laundered over €1.3m in crime cash through his wife and mistress.

Brady laundered €418,654 in crime cash through multiple bank accounts, his wife Deirdre Brady (53) had laundered €770,499 and mistress Erika Lukacs (37), laundered €196,864.

Lukacs operated four AIB accounts between 2012 and 2016 — one of which was a joint account with her lover Brady, with whom she has a child.

The court also heard how Brady’s wife Deirdre was making payments “unbeknownst to herself” in relation to a rented property her husband shared with Lukacs.

The Hungarian native had lodgements totalling €381,319 and Revenue records showed she had filed income tax returns in 2010 and 2015. She was also in receipt of regular child benefit for €140 and her declared income in 2016 was €34,245.

Lukacs was arrested on July 3, 2018 for money laundering and interviewed twice by gardai, where she denied any knowledge of cash in her attic or house.

Lukacs, who later pleaded guilty to money laundering charges, settled her debts with CAB for €71,327.

The court also heard how Deirdre Brady, the mother of Declan Brady’s three adult children, transferred over €140,000 in organised crime cash to the Spanish bank account of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh over a five-year period.

She also paid another €3,000 a month to her husband’s Spanish mortgage account on a property, totalling over €138,000 between 2014 and 2016. The property has since been repossessed in Spain.

The court was also told Declan and Mrs Brady also paid €66,301 to the Druids Glen Hotel in Wicklow for the wedding of a family member, €27,265 of which was paid in cash for bar and room bills.

Lawyers for Declan Brady, who pleaded guilty last April to hiding over a quarter of a million euro in crime cash in the attic of a Kildare address, said their client was taking orders from “more sinister forces based abroad”, which could not be lightly disregarded.

The Special Criminal Court also heard that all three accused have since paid money to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Senior cartel lieutenant Brady is already serving a 11.5-year jail term imposed in July 2019, after he admitted supervising a firearms arsenal including an assault rifle stashed in a Dublin business park.

On April 23 last, Brady, of The Park, Wolstan Abbey, Celbridge, Co Kildare, admitted €268,940 cash in the attic of The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare, on January 24, 2017.

Brady had been charged in February with a total of 16 non-scheduled offences between 2012 and 2017.

On April 13, Brady’s wife, Deirdre Brady and Lukacs admitted two crime cash laundering offences.

Mrs Brady and Lukacs were originally charged with a total of 52 money laundering offences when they first came before the court in February.

Mrs Brady was charged with 36 non-scheduled offences and Lukacs was charged with 16 non-scheduled offences.

Mrs Brady, of The Bailey, Castlefarm, Naas, Co Kildare, admitted concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to a Permanent TSB Account in 2014, in the names of Declan Brady and Deirdre Brady, knowing or believing it was the proceeds of criminal activity.

Lukacs, of Lakelands, Naas, Co Kildare, admitted to concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to an AIB account in 2012, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, in the name of Erika Lukacs, was the proceeds of crime.

Mrs Brady pleaded guilty last week to further crime cash laundering offences, and also admitted 17 more crime cash laundering offences.

Erika Lukacs also admitted five more money laundering offences.

