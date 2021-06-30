Lost Ruins Review: a metroidvania that does not convince

The metroidvania are among the video games that, in that period in which any production with less than three dimensions was systematically ousted from the sector, most of all risked extinction. With the ever-increasing expansion of the indie market, however, something has changed. 2D pixel art titles have experienced an era of rebirth, roguelites, platformers, beat ’em ups are back and, luckily, even illegitimate children of Super Metroid and Castlevania Symphony of the Night. This second wave of metroidvania has also brought with it a great interest in experimentation and mixing between apparently very distant genres. Here is metroidvania meets roguelite in Dead Cells (here you can find our review of Dead Cells), soulslike in Salt and Sanctuary and even pinball in Yoku’s Island Express (want to know more? your case), generating increasingly strange and experimental hybrids. Lost Ruins, published on Steam by the very small Altari Games, slips into the groove traced by modern metroidvania, combining the classic formula with some elements borrowed from survival horror in a mix that, at least on paper, could have worked divinely.

Many ideas, but confused

Lost Ruins opens with a precise declaration of intent: at the start a message is keen to specify that it is not yet another clone of Symphony of the Night but an action / platform with survival elements, for which it is necessary to adopt a more tactical approach to combat and to explore the various game areas. This is enough to grab attention.

It is easy to be captivated by the breathtaking graphic presentation in one of the most beautiful pixel-art seen in recent years, as well as being intrigued by the notice read at the beginning. Unfortunately, the initial high expectations crumbled once the protagonist took control. Lost Ruins is a confusing game. It is so in most of its components, especially as regards what must have been its characteristics of breaking with the tradition of the genre. The main problem, in fact, lies precisely in the introduction of survival mechanics: it was easy to expect to have to be very careful in managing inventory and combat, but in reality the only element that really obliges us to be cautious is the total lack of balance. of the title. If you combine the absurd woodiness of the fighting with the disproportionate amount of damage inflicted by the enemies, you get a product whose difficulty is artificial and, frankly, rather annoying. To this, as if that were not enough, there is an overabundance of consumables and equipable items that makes everything even more cumbersome. The list of defects does not lack even a little responsiveness of the controls and even the total lack of balance of the few parameters of the character.

Sometimes, even two seconds have elapsed between the input and the actual conclusion of the attack animation to make a swing. Not to mention that even the dodge animation is so slow that it does not allow in any way to be able to counterattack in time.

A little metroidvania metroidvania

Leaving aside for a moment the obvious flaws of the survival component of Lost Ruins, what remains is a rather low-level metroidvania. The exploration is extremely linear, to the point of becoming boring too quickly: there is no kind of environmental narration (except for some abandoned codex around the map), the secret areas of the castle are lazily hidden, almost were reluctantly included, and, above all, the management of skills is highly questionable.

Unlike the classic formula, in fact, Lost Ruins does not provide for the possibility of obtaining permanent or passive abilities with the continuation within the map. On the contrary, each talent is associated with accessories that can be equipped in what, for a large part of the adventure, remains a single slot. Do you want to be able to hit enemies in the air? You will need to wear winged shoes that allow you to float briefly in mid-air once the attack has begun. However, this requires you to temporarily give up armor or any of the passive bonuses of other equipment.

The result is that to face each fight in the best possible way, the best choice is to access the menu each time to equip the most suitable perk for the enemy on duty, making the experience even more cumbersome than it already is in itself.

The attempt to eliminate excessive backtracking with the very clever arrangement of the teleportation portals is appreciable, the only real effort to improve the quality of life of the experience, but everything else that has to do with thestructural aspect of Lost Ruins leaks from all sides.

The most striking example are the double checkpoints of the game: on the one hand there are simple statues that work as generic save points and automatically record the position, on the other hand terminals that allow you to manually save the game, thus giving us a way to restart from a specific point on the map. The problem with this double rescue system is that it has no real differentiation: neither of the two checkpoints allows you to reload the HP or MP bar in any way, making their presence absolutely senseless.

Small joys for the eyes

The one element where Lost Ruins really excels is its graphical presentation. Through Unity, the game shows off a splendid and well-kept pixel-art that closely recalls the best 16-bit titles, to which, however, is added a management of lighting and, above all, of truly out of the ordinary particles.

Each screen is saturated with flashes of color and beautiful detail, especially when it comes to the boss fights, which are excellent from an aesthetic point of view. Furthermore, the drawings of the characters that appear on the screen during the dialogues are also very pleasant. Finally, there is an aspect of the gameplay that is directly linked to the artistic direction, and concerns the status from which one can be afflicted. Beyond the classic poisoning and bleeding, what is truly remarkable is the introduction of blindness, which appears on the screen with an extreme blur of the image which makes both exploration and combat very difficult. It is a pity, in essence, that there is a crazy difference in height that exists between the aesthetic care of the product and its practical realization.