Lossless music from Apple Music isn’t just for iPhone and iPad – it’s coming to Android

The version of Apple Music for Android was the “first pica in Flanders” of those of Tim Cook in the enemy operating system, the one to which Steve Jobs promised to “make the earth disappear from the face of faith”, and which started a policy of (certain) openness beyond the borders of your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, etc. Now, in addition, they are going to carry one of the latest news from their streaming platform. As you will remember, just a week ago a whole compendium of improvements in sound quality landed on Apple Music: spatial audio, Dolby Atmos or lossless music are some of the words that we have heard and repeated the most lately, and according to the latest news, it would not have to be exclusive to Apple devices. Android is about to benefit from them too. On the way to the Android Play Store Although at this time all those improvements in the audio of the Android version of Apple Music are not available, everything indicates that it will be soon if we trust what is seen in the beta versions, where they have begun to reach all these sound quality standards. Specifically, the last of these preliminary releases already contains the entire ecosystem of menus to choose the best possible playback quality. If you have an Apple Music subscription and an Android device where you want to test these changes in audio quality, tell yourself that you have the possibility to sign up for the beta and download that version of the compatible app right now. You just have to click on this link and join the program of users who are testing the changes that arrive a bit earlier than the final versions of the Google store. Although in the case of music with Dolby Atmos quality, any Airpods model is compatible, when we refer to spatial audio things change. In this case, only the Airpods Pro and Airpods Max allow that effect of listening to music from a specific point that acts as an emission source, so when you want to enjoy it on Android, we recommend that you consult the page of Apple support to find out what requirements those you are going to use must meet. If you cannot find any that can work correctly, remember that Airpods can be paired with Android phones without problems.