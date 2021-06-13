- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu says she’ll remain defiant in the face of fat shaming trolls who she expects will label her a “whale” on her wedding day.

Despite the slurs, the strong mum of one said she won’t stop on her mission to rise above the parapet in politics, to inspire her daughter.

The 40-year old Green Party councillor is passionate about tackling poverty, introducing a task force during her term of office at the Mansion House.

Hazel told the Sunday Mirror: “I want to make sure my daughter Alex, who’s almost four, can go, ‘Oh look there’s people who look like me’.”

With 70% of the TDs in the Dail being men, she said despite being passed over five times she will strive to get ahead in the Green Party for the sake of egalitarianism.

Opening up on the vile keyboard warriors she said: “The fat shaming was weird, I know the reality of being big, I am fat.

“Twitter, my mail and the protesters for the first six months was all about how I didn’t belong here, how I’m not Irish and my skin colour.

“There were quite a few comments online and at my door that it shouldn’t be me as Lord Mayor because of my colour.

“Then came January after the protests and the guards came to the door, people started to change tack, there wasn’t as many racist comments online, it moved to fat comments.

“So there were comments coming in about my weight and graphics and pictures with a very big belly and any photoshoots I did they’d circle out my love handles and rolls of fat on my belly.

“I left it for a while as I thought this is just people being a******s.

“Then the last straw was when it came in the door. What came in the door was a cut out of me from newspapers in a blue suit wearing a T-shirt and in one of them my belly was sticking out.

“In the one in the suit, I was just sitting there, the person who sent it called me all sorts of names and labelled me as the Incredible Hulk.

“The thing I realised when I went on various sites like Reddit, they were all talking about my weight. Unlike racism, fat shaming is not a crime and there is no direct legislation to tackle it.

“I was going, ‘This is really bizarre’. Someone who deals with far right groups and trolls said, ‘Listen Hazel it’s a change of tack with them’.

“They know if they get at you about your race, you have a legitimate cause, or issue to raise with the guards, but shaming you because you’re fat isn’t hate speech, you can’t pursue anyone over it.”

The city councillor will marry Green TD Patrick Costello next weekend – just as her year in office as Lord Mayor comes to a close. She said: “Our reception part is being pushed out until the following year, but because Patrick’s dad was in hospital last week, we said we’ll keep to the date of the blessing and the marriage.

“A friend who’s a priest will do the blessing in the house but there will be photos and I look forward to someone calling me some kind of round potato or whale on my wedding day.

“But the majority of people in Ireland are not racist but you have this minority who deliberately stir s**t.”

Hazel is heavily involved behind the scenes in Rock Against Homelessness featuring Pillow Queens, who have just made their US TV debut on CBS’ Late Late Show.

Next Sunday from the Olympia, Christy Dignam and Aslan take the stage, and their extensive set will include a duet with the legendary Gilbert O’Sullivan, and another duet with Paul Walsh/Royseven.

They’ll be followed by performances from Tolü Makay and Wyvern Lingo.

Hazel said: “David is brilliant and the folks in Focus Ireland are brilliant.

“A Llot of people go, ‘Oh yeah let’s worry about Covid’ – yes it’s an emergency but homelessness is this massive emergency we’re not keeping in check.

“I went around with Dublin Simon for a night, the people sleeping in the street, the people queuing for food.

“There’s always been an issue with poverty and with homelessness and we’re not keeping it in check.

“If we’ve seen anything with Covid, [it’s that] the most vulnerable get hit the hardest.

“We’re not doing enough, that’s why I set up a homeless task force as soon as I got into the Mansion House.

“One of the first things we did was look at deaths in homelessness and what to do.

“One of the key issues is insufficient mental health service and insufficient drug treatment service.

“Some horrible people think people choose homelessness, if you don’t try to fix mental health issues and drug problems, you’ll see a higher death rate.

“Not everyone [who is homeless] has these issues but it’s a bit of a vicious circle.”

Asked about splinter party Green Left, she said: “I am not moving to the Green Left, I do wish them well and I wished them well on Twitter.

“I work with all the various parties in Dublin City Council, I work really well with Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein and all the Independents.

Her thoughts on party leader Eamon Ryan, who did not support her in her bid for a Senate seat?

She replied: “He is our leader, he’s been supported by the members, he has got us this far, I’m not saying he’s good or bad. What we do need to do most is to have some spikey elbows in this Government. I have been passed over for the Seanad, then the nomination, then running two candidates, then the recent Seanad, so five times in total.

“I feel after being passed over so many times, I’m disappointed but this is what the members chose, but I always knew it would be hard as it is Eamon’s constituency.

“I wish my colleague the best, I’d love the opportunity to run at some point, mainly because I think there needs to be more women in the Dail and a better representation of what our make-up of society is these days.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter.

Dublin live Via |