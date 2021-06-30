Lone gunman on motorbike opens fire on men exiting taxi outside Bawnogue pub

A lone gunman on a motorcycle wildly opened fire in broad daylight at a group of men exiting a taxi outside a Dublin pub yesterday afternoon.

The shocking scenes took place in the Bawnogue area of Clondalkin just before 3:45pm on Wednesday.

The shooter pulled up and fired at the group from a semi-automatic pistol before immediately fleeing the scene.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the attempted shooting.

Gardai have preserved the scene and sent two shell casings away for examination.

The full garda statement read: “On the 29th June 2021 at Bawnogue, Dublin 22, at approximately 15:42pm, a lone male on a motorcycle fired two shots from a semi-automatic pistol in the direction of a number of males as they alighted from a Taxi outside a local public house.

“The motorcyclist fled the scene. There was no one injured.

“The scene of the shooting was preserved and examined by local Garda scenes of crime officers. The taxi has also been technically examined.

“Two shell casings recovered from the location of the shooting will be sent for ballistic examination.

“An incident room has been set up in Clondalkin Garda Station and the Detective Unit in Clondalkin is investigating this matter. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .