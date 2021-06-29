Logitech G335, a new color reference for gamers

MWC 2021. Logitech G, the division of the well-known brand dedicated to gaming products, today presented at the Mobile Word Congress the new addition to its Color Collection, The Logitech G335Light-sized, earbuds that come under three color options: black and purple, white and blue, and their new mint and gray colourway.

With a weight of only 240 grams, the Logitech G335 headphones are some of the lightest on the market. Similar in design to the Color Collection’s award-winning G733 wireless headphones, the G335s have a slimmer and more open design for a more precise fit and greater comfort.

These headphones feature an adjustable suspension headband design and soft tissue pad materials that conform to the head for long-lasting comfort, no matter how you play. Designed to combine with the rest of the Color Collection products, this new reference offers players more opportunities to personalize their gaming spaces, being in fact compatible with the headband straps and microphone cases of this family.

With 3.5mm jack cable connectivity, these headphones offer us an enormous facility to plug and use in practically any platform, from computers to consoles, and even mobile phones and tablets. In addition, we will have some built-in controls, a volume control located directly on the headphone and a microphone that can be muted, allowing us to quickly access all the settings without distracting us from our games, and incorporating the support of Discord certification for audio and communication clarity.

Availability and price

Available from next July, the Logitech G335 available under a base price of 69.99 euros. Thus, the three color options will be joined by the different existing combinations of the Color Collection, with up to eight available strap options, sold separately for 10.50 euros each.