Lockdown shopping Ireland: Lidl items expected to fly off shelves axed leading to shopper disappointment

Lidl has confirmed that a whole host of items that were set to be on sale starting in July will now be delayed or cancelled entirely due to supply chain issues.

Some highly sought after items including a fire pit with a chimney for €129.99 has had their delivery postponed and is set to hit store shelves on July 8.

With the weather set to be fantastic for the coming days, you were probably hoping to do some gardening and were thinking of buying the 4-in-1 multi-tool that acts as a strimmer, pruner, hedge trimmer and lawn trimmer, all in one easy to use package.

Unfortunately, the 4-in-1 multi-tool that costs €129.99 has been delayed indefinitely with no new delivery date.

Other handy gardening tools that folks would’ve been desperate to get their hands on include a garden spray gun and a 400W water barrel pump. Both have been delayed indefinitely.

Two different sets of solar lights have had their deliveries postponed, although one pair may be available in some areas, according to Lidl.







(Image: Lidl)



If you were looking to spruce up your kitchen offering as well then there’s more bad news.

A number of kitchen appliances that were to be available starting on July 5 have been delayed or cancelled.

The Silvercrest 450W juicer has been cancelled.

The Kenwood kitchen machine has had its delivery cancelled along with the vacuum Sealer. While the Morphy Richards bread bin and Dimensions Canister have been delayed.

