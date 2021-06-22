LIVE: Dublin Fire Brigade rush to scene of large inner city fire as units battle gorse fire blazes on Northside

Dublin Fire Brigade have rushed to the scene of a large fire in Dublin’s south inner city this evening.

The blaze is currently raging in the Donore Avenue area of Dublin 8.

It is not yet known if any people are affected by the fire.

The DFB tweeted: “We are currently dealing with a large fire on Donore Avenue”, before adding that their turntable ladder vehicle is “n use as a water tower at the fire”.

The DFB went on to confirm that three pumps were currently in action at a large gorse fire in Howth, while they were also battling fires in Kilbarrack and St Anne’s Park.

Four pumps at the fire in Howth

The DFB tweeted: “We now have 4 pumps dealing with the fire in Howth”.

Video from the scene

The fire from a distance

The fire at the Donore Youth and Community Centre (Image: Colum Cronin)
Another pic from the scene

The fire at the Donore Youth and Community Centre
Some pictures from the scene

The fire at the Donore Youth and Community Centre
First images emerging of the fire

The fire at the Donore Youth and Community Centre (Image: Colum Cronin)
Good news, the DFB have tweeted that the fire has been brought under control

“The fire on Donore Avenue is being brought under control,” they said

Fire is reportedly at the Donore Youth and Community Centre

Breathing apparatus crews have been deployed to Donor Avenue

The DFB tweeted: “BA crews are being deployed to extinguish the fire on Donore Avenue”.

