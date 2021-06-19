List of the most downloaded iOS games of the week

App Annie is a website that allows you to know which are the most downloaded games for the iOS operating system of the week. This time we have compiled the list of Most downloaded iPhone games of the last seven days in the United States. All those that appear in the list can be downloaded through the App Store, some are paid and others can be downloaded for free.

Minecraft It is the paid game that has been downloaded the most by users of the iOS system during the week of June 14 to 20, while the most popular free game has been Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D. As for the games with the highest grossing, it tops the list Roblox.

The most downloaded paid iPhone mobile games have been Incredibox, Heads Up !, Bloons TD 6. For its part, Fat 2 Fit !, Run of Life, Roblox Y Adorable Home were the most downloaded free Android games of the week.

Free games

Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D – Tap2Play LLC Fat 2 Fit! – Voodoo Run of Life – Voodoo Roblox – Roblox Corporation Adorable Home – HyperBeard Inc. Queen Bee! – Rollic Games Secret Neighbor – tinyBuild LLC Text And Drive! – MagicLab Project Makeover – Magic Tavern, Inc. Bridge Race – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

The 10 most downloaded iPhone games of the week. (Photo: Rawpixel)

Paid games

Minecraft- Mojang Incredibox – So Far So Good Heads Up! – Warner Bros. Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio True Skate – True Axis Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC

Highest grossing games

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Call of Duty: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Candy Crush Saga – King Clash of Clans – Free with In App Purchases Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Garena Free Fire – Rampage – Garena Free Fire – Rampage Clash Royale – Clash Royale Homescapes – Playrix Coin Master – Moon Active Rise of Kingdoms – Lilith Games