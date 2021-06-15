Lidl antigen test examined after ‘success percentage’ unveiled in new HSE study

A new report has shown that antigen tests, such as the one sold in Lidl, are only successful 50% of the time when used on asymptomatic cases.

For those who had already tested positive on a more accurate PCR test, the antigen test picked up just 80% of those positives.

Lidl caused a bit of a storm when they announced they would be selling antigen tests at the start of May.

They were selling packs of 5 test kits for €24.99 which were available in their 168 stores across the country.

The HSE study found that these antigen tests missed a significant proportion of cases that would have otherwise been detected by PCR tests.

“The antigen test assessed detects about half of the asymptomatic people who are PCR positive when the samples were self-collected under supervision and the testing was performed by trained scientists,” the report said.

The report notes that there is “other evidence that kits do not perform as well when used by people with limited training compared with trained scientists.”

The HSE recommends that these antigen tests should only be used for people who are showing Covid-19 symptoms while they wait for a PCR test result.

Dublin Live was one of the first news outlets to try the Lidl antigen test.

Here’s how we used it.

First, we sanitised our hands and took the tube out of the bag and put it in a cardboard tube holder.

Next, we poured the solution into the tube. Then we took out the swab from its packaging while being careful to not touch the top end of it.

We inserted the top of the swab into the nose and rolled the swab on the inside of one of the nostrils for seven seconds and then moved to the other for another seven seconds.

It was a little uncomfortable but the whole thing was over in under 15 seconds.

Then we put the swab into the tube and rotated it around the extractor.

We took it out after a few seconds, closed the tube, and put it back into the holder.

Then, we removed the card from the sachet and placed it on a flat surface. We shook the tube and turned it upside and squeezed three drops into the card.

We left the test for 20 minutes until the results were visible on a small panel on the card.