LEWOLANG launches a free app to learn English from your mobile, and its course becomes free forever

The way of studying English changed radically when the Internet appeared timidly in the 90s. Very basic websites began to appear where vocabulary and grammar content was exposed. Then came the websites that gave the possibility of contacting English teachers.

In 2018 Lewolang appeared, an innovative method to learn English and improve pronunciation, which we have already talked about on this page on previous occasions (See news here).

Aware of the importance of mobile, the Lewolang team has transferred their incredible method of learning English to mobile, creating a totally FREE application.

The app, available for Android and iOS mobiles, is designed to make it enjoyable to learn new things every day. The idea of ​​the app is to make people who use it learn English, but also to provide extra practice to those who need to reinforce their knowledge, as well as to offer the possibility of consolidating what they have learned in class to students who are currently studying at the institute or university.

Likewise, another of the novelties that Lewolang brings is that from now on its course to learn English becomes 100% free. In the words of the CEO of the company, Mr. Manel Llopis, “this change is due to the fact that our mission is for all Spanish-speakers to learn English, and we don’t want money to be an inconvenience. For this reason, we have decided to bet on a freemium model, where practically all services are free, with the exception of support with the tutor, whose service has a direct cost for the company ”.

What does the LEWOLANG APP offer?

The app is divided into: UNITS, COLLOCATIONS, PHRASAL VERBS and READINGS.

UNITS: 40 units divided into three different levels. Each unit has a section for notes, where grammatical structures are explained clearly and simply with a schematic summary in the REMEMBER section; a section to practice vocabulary with various exercises, as well as another for grammar.

COLLOCATIONS: ideal for learning this structure in which a group of two or more words that always go together do not follow the literal translation. This section consists of 15 blocks with translations and a definition, as well as a sentence reinforced with an image.

PHRASAL VERBS: to practice the combinations of verbs with prepositions that are used so much in English and that are so difficult for Spanish speakers to learn.

READINGS: section that complements the other three, working on reading comprehension. There are three levels with different readings that we can read and listen to, offering the possibility of seeing the translation of any of the words that appear in them. At the end, there are questions related to the text.

You can install the app using these links: