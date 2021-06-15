Level 5 lockdown Ireland: The chances of fast growing Delta variant closing country again

The fast growing Delta variant which is spreading rapidly in the UK will not affect Ireland’s wider reopening on July 5 as it stands.

The variant is taking over the UK, with estimates that it currently accounts for up to one-in-four new cases.

And although Cabinet will decide today whether extra restrictions will come into play for UK travellers coming here, it is understood that the worries will not stop the larger reopening of Ireland next month.

Indoor dining and the reopening of all pubs is set to take place on July 5 with fears that the growing variant would put a halt to the plans like in the UK.

Across the pond, Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks.

The variant has grown by 60% in the past week, while we have traced 126 cases of the variant.

It is feared vaccines, especially the AstraZeneca jab, do not provide full protection against the new strain.

One of the changes being considered by ministers today is the doubling of minimum quarantine times from five to 10 days for unvaccinated UK visitors, or anyone coming back from there.

And a PCR test will then still be required before self-isolation can end.

The final step of the UK roadmap – which was to remove most remaining restrictions in England – is now expected to take place from July 19.

Mr Johnson said he was “pretty confident” this would be the “terminus date” for the remaining Covid restrictions.

Confirming the delay, the British PM added the spread of the Delta variant meant “we have obviously faced a very difficult choice”.

He hopes deaths will be significantly reduced by that point because two-thirds of adults will have then been offered both vaccine doses.