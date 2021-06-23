Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4: jewel in the crown

As we have expected for some time now, Lenovo has introduced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4, a true top of the range which, at the same time, combines some iconic elements of the ThinkPad series with the newest laptop hardware that we can find today. A mixture that in other cases could be a bit strange, but that in this particular case works, and very well, giving rise to a really attractive team, something that Lenovo has used to, year after year, and version after version.

With the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4, we found a system built with processors that can reach 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series vPro, accompanied by up 64 gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM at 3,200 megahertz and with up to two PCIe Gen4 SSDs of two terabytes each. To govern the graphic section we find several versions of the latest generation of NVIDIA, the RTX 30 Mobile series, which reach their ceiling in a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 16 gigs of RAM.

Regarding your screen, we are talking about a team of 16 inches that can reach 4K resolutions and with a 16:10 aspect ratio with HDR400 certification and that can offer a brightness of up to 600 nits. The whole is fed by a 90 watt-hour batteryAt the moment we do not know if it has a fast charge function and, if so, its speed. And importantly, to manage all those heat sources, all versions of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 with NVIDIA graphics have a cooling system composed of a vapor chamber and two fans.

If we talk about its connectivity, with respect to wireless the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 has Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 AX (2 × 2) and Bluetooth 5.2, Y optionally also with 5G connectivity, on models equipped with a NanoSIM slot. When reviewing the connectors of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 we find a USB 3.2 type C port, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, an HDMI 2.1 and a mini-jack audio connector for headphones and microphone, as well as a MicroSD card reader.

In the sound section, their Dolby Atmos speaker system, which improves by up to 20% over the previous generation according to Lenovo, and a system of Dual microphones with active noise cancellation function, something especially practical if we use the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 to hold video conferences. And precisely in this regard we must mention its FullHD hybrid camera.

Regarding the design, we already discussed it before and you have seen it in the photos, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 maintains the characteristic and sober appearance of the ThinkPad series, with an element as iconic as the trackpoint in the middle of the keyboard, although it also has a touchpad, so that each user can choose the pointing device they prefer. It has the look and robust design that we expect from a ThinkPad and is quite light for everything it contains, since it stays at 1.89 kilos, a more than reasonable weight.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen4 – Technical Specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GEN 4 Screen 16-inch resolution up to 4K, 16:10 aspect ratio; 600 Nits: HDR400 Processor Up to Intel Core i9 H-series vPro RAM Up to 64 GB LPDDR4 (3,200 MHz) Graphic card From Intel Iris Xe to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB Storage Up to 2 x 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs Connectivity WiFi 6E 2 × 2 AX, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G optional, 1 USB-C 3.2, 2 Thunderbolt 4, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 minikjack Drums 90 watt-hours Dimensions and weight 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 millimeters; 1.89 kilos

The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 will be on sale from August and its price will start from 2,099 euros.

