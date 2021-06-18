Lenovo launches its new Tab P11 and P11 Pro tablets: know all its features

Are you busy on the computer? Do you need more equipment in your house? With the arrival of teleworking and the purchase of tablets so that the youngest can take their virtual school classes, Lenovo has launched its two new tablets called Tab P11 and P11 Pro , two top-of-the-line models that complete the Lenovo Tabs portfolio in Latin America.

The news Tabs P11 and P11 Pro They come equipped with the Android 10 operating system and the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, offering power and stability, according to the brand.

Likewise, its screen is 11-inch multitouch LCD with 2K resolution and 400 nits that work in conjunction with the stereo sound quality of Dolby Atmos, allowing you to fully enjoy your content from YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, among others.

It also has an 8 MP front camera that allows you to maintain clear video calls, which facilitates learning or working from home, in addition to protecting privacy, the camera integrates background blur that hides everything that is behind the user.

The P11, in addition to delivering entertainment, was created for productivity, includes a Stylus digital pen with more than 4 thousand pressure and tilt points to draw, paint, make notes on a document or write down the supermarket list.

Also, the Tab P11 It will allow you to listen to your favorite songs from anywhere in the house, while automatically switching between the familiar interface of preloaded Microsoft Office applications (for example, Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote and PowerPoint) and the popular productivity applications of Google Play.

“With this launch we are targeting a target audience as diverse as the uses that can be given to the same tablets. Its features cover all the needs that the user may have today, if you want to study, read books, make presentations, have meetings by video calls. In addition, they are ideal for entertainment: they connect wirelessly, allow you to watch series and listen to music wherever and whenever “, Carlos Navas, Consumer Sr. Sales Manager Lenovo.

Both tablets incorporate True Eye Care protection technology, which limits the emission of blue light from the screen, avoiding the fatigue that prolonged use of screens can cause to the user’s eye.

The tablets are already available in Peru and can be purchased for a price of $ 449 for the P11 and $ 649 for the P11 Pro.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET LENOVO TAB P11: CHARACTERISTICS

SCREEN: 11 inches IPS with 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution

PROCESSOR: Snapdragon 662

RAM: 4/6 GB

STORAGE: 64/128 GB

SOFTWARE. Android 10

REAR CAMERA: 13 MP with AF

FRONT CAMERA: 8 MP FF

CONNECTIVITY: WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz. Bluetooth 5.0

BATTERY: 7,500 mAh

OTHERS: Four speakers, two microphones, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT. 258.4 mx 163 mm x 7.5 mm with 490 g weight

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET LENOVO TAB P11 PRO: CHARACTERISTICS