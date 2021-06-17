Leitz Phone 1: Leica debuts in the smartphone market

I admit that the Leitz Phone 1 has surprised me, it has surprised me a lot, and the last thing I expected is that the more than prestigious brand of cameras and lenses would take this step. Of course, in reality when the Leica M8 was presented back in 2006, which in theory was his first digital camera, some of us remember the Leica S1, introduced in 1998, and of which although only 160 units were sold (which is not really bad at all, since its price at the exchange was about 17,000 euros), it did represent a sign that Leica was betting more on innovation than many think.

But hey, as I was saying, in 2006 the M8 arrived, and shortly after the Leica digital camera catalog began to grow to the current point, in which it has multiple models, all of them really interesting although, and this is something to what the brand already has us used to, not within the reach of any pocket. Additionally, and with the boom in smartphones, it has also managed to reach collaboration agreements with manufacturers to integrate their cameras into them.

But of course, it is one thing to collaborate with other manufacturers and quite another to take the leap of marketing its first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1. Of course, in reality, and as it is easy to imagine, it is not a complete development of Leica , but has been developed in collaboration with Sharp… A collaboration so deep that, except for a few details, the Leica Phone 1 is a twin brother of the Sharp Aquos R6, a top-of-the-range smartphone introduced last month.

The first thing we will see if we are lucky enough to get our hands on a Leitz Phone 1 is a generous screen built with a panel 6.6-inch OLED panel with Wide UXGA + resolution (2,730 x 1,260 dots) in a 2.17: 1 aspect ratio. Obviously we are talking about a screen with HDR and, in terms of its refresh rate, we find that can reach 240 hertz.s

Regarding its interior, Leica did not want to fall short and has equipped the Leitz Phone 1 with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-range chip today, and has accompanied it by no less than 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage memory, which can be expanded with a MicroSDXC card of up to one terabyte. And this is an important aspect, since users of it can be expected to make intensive use of the camera. This whole set will be powered by a 5,000 milliamp battery.

We are talking about a Leica smartphone, so most likely you are wondering about its main camera. Now, you should know that Leica does not enter the megapixel competition, that is, it does not work to achieve sensors with higher resolution, but rather focuses on both the quality of the same and that of the optical body that accompanies it are at the level of what is expected of the brand. Thus, the Leitz Phone 1 has a one-inch main camera with 20 megapixels and f / 1.9 number.

And now comes, of course, the bad news. The first is that at least for now, the Leitz Phone 1 is only marketed in Japan, through the operator SoftBank. And the second one you will already be imagining since you saw the headline of the news. I speak, of course, of the price, and it is that to the change will be around 1,400 euros. Of course, we are talking about Leica, a brand specialized in objects of desire, so I bet that, for many, the price will not be a problem, and they will be waiting for their arrival in other countries.