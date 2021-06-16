Learn why you can’t update WhatsApp on your smartphone

Do you already have the latest version of WhatsApp ? Each new version of the app brings a series of new features, such as messages that can be played up to twice the speed, such as 1X, 1.5X and 2X. But not only that, you can also activate the texts that self-destruct if they are not seen within 7 days.

Although it is expected that messages that disappear within an hour can also be activated, without leaving a trace, there are a variety of tricks that very few know and that are now ready to be used in WhatsApp .

However, many times all these news are lost because you cannot update the mobile application or an error occurs when doing so. How to solve it?

If it happens to you that you do not have space, or simply a low internet connection, then these are all the steps you should do in WhatsApp so that you always have the latest version on your mobile device.

WHY CAN’T I UPDATE WHATSAPP

There are several reasons why you cannot update WhatsApp. Take note of how to solve the case according to yours:

Little space. It is the most recurrent of all. WhatsApp, as an update arrives, tends to weigh more. Likewise, our messages, photos, videos, among others, tend to weigh too much. Try to delete all those files or those that you do not need by going to Storage, WhatsApp, Media and select all the clips that weigh more.

