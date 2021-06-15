Learn to edit videos online without using editing programs

In a world increasingly involved in social networks, learning to handle audiovisual content is very important. For this reason, video editing has become of paramount importance in most advertising agencies and other types of companies that control their marketing internally.

In this sense, it is worth the recommendation to use editing programs, of these there are many but few online and that allow us to edit from any PC. In addition, in the case of the program that we will talk about today, we also have a database and resources to edit a video from scratch or even edit a template.

The online option

InVideo is then presented as a great option to edit videos online from any PC. We only need to have an account to start using its more than 10,000 templates right now, as well as its different fonts, transitions, images, songs and resources to improve the presentation.

Perhaps the best thing about this website is that its video editor is practical and suitable for any newbie. The templates are numerous and varied and come with suitable fonts and songs for each theme. Still, the most normal thing is that you want to edit them to adapt them to what you want to use.

That is why the online editor allows you to change the text for your YouTube channel, for example, or change the song for one that you consider more appropriate. Of course, the ones offered in InVideo are much safer if you have a YouTube channel, especially if you want to avoid demonetization. However, you can use your own songs or short clips from other artists.

In addition, there are templates in various formats, 16: 9, the standard on PCs, 1: 1, the most used in some networks such as Facebook and 9:16, the one indicated and optimized for smartphones. The same template that you used in one can be converted into another format, so availability is not an issue.

Editor with resources

You can change all this once you are in the online editor. There you can also add stickers, basic effects and recently the possibility of adding tweets was added, a widely used technique to put what the community has written on your social networks.

The audio library is as diverse as the templates, and you can change the timeline of the track and video to suit your taste. For example, if a song in a template seems too long or loops excessively, you can trim and edit it to style it to your liking.

The same for videos, you can add dozens of audio tracks and clips to each video without problems, so all the resources are available for free. The only disadvantage of this mode is that the watermark, InVideo, will be present in all your creations.

Subscription models

If you want to remove it, you must subscribe through one of the two available modes. There is the “Business” and the “Unlimited” and each can be paid monthly or annually. The monthly allows you to cancel at any time, while the annual does not, but it is much cheaper in the long term.

“Business” gives you access to more video templates, 10 Getty images per month, and unlimited access to more premium InVideo images. It also lets you export up to 60 videos per month of a maximum of 15 minutes at 1080p, along with 10 GB of cloud storage, since your projects will be saved on the web.

For its part, “Unlimited” gives you all that and more since cloud storage becomes 100 GB and Getty images go up to 120 per month. For its part, the export of videos is unlimited, so you can exceed the limit of 30 in the free version and 60 in the Business version.

Business costs $ 15 per month if you opt for annual payment (180 per year), while Unlimited costs $ 30 (360 per year). If you decide to pay a monthly payment without the annual commitment, the payment becomes 30 dollars for the Business and 60 for Unlimited.

Similarly, you can try any of the paid plans for free for seven days with no financial commitments. To subscribe to InVideo follow this link and start editing your videos online.

.