Learn to change the color of your conversations on Instagram

Instagram Not only has it become a favorite for posting the now famous Reels, in direct competition with TikTok, much less diversity of photos with filter, but it is also used by people to be able to contact whoever they want or each of their followers through DM or direct message.

If before it was quite monotonous to chat on Instagram , which had very similar characteristics to WhatsApp, it is now possible to modify the full color of the application so that you never see too much white or dark mode again.

With this new tool you can design your style and build new conversations with whoever you want without having to download third-party applications that often tend to ask you for permission to enter your personal information or phone contact list.

Everything is in the same Instagram . The tool is called “Chat theme” and here we will show you all the steps to be one of the first to paint the balloons of each of your messages in a simple way.

HOW TO CHANGE THE COLOR OF INSTAGRAM MESSAGES

As we have mentioned, you only have to have Instagram fully updated. If you check in the app store of Google Play or Apple Store that there is already a new version, then download it.

Now you just have to open Instagram Once inside go to the messages or chats section. There, click on one of them, it may be the last one with whom you have had a conversation.

In this way you can activate the Themes on Instagram and change the color of your conversations. (Photo: MAG)