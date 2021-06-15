Learn about the new scam that cybercriminals spread on WhatsApp

This year different ways to scam have been discovered through WhatsApp The most common is to send chain messages attaching a link that promises to give you a prize if you click. This is false and it is a “hoax” (false news) used by cybercriminals to steal personal information under the form of “Phishing”; However, the scammers have changed their tactic and in this note we will tell you about their new and illegal way of operating.

Hackers are testing a new strategy that has only been around for a few months. WhatsApp; Nowadays, many users have already fallen into the trap and in the worst case they have even stolen money. In this mode you will receive a message that says “I sent you a six-digit code by mistake. Can you pass it on to me? “, this is a scam and you have to be very careful.

Surely you are wondering how they try to scam me with a simple message? Easy. If you are thinking of searching your text message (SMS) tray, you would be giving the scammer nothing less than your verification code. WhatsApp, it means that they will try to access your account without your permission and you will not even realize it.

When they have done so, you will not be able to do anything, since these unscrupulous people will review all your conversations to steal important data such as: number of bank accounts, passwords for debit or credit cards, addresses, etc. They can also steal the cell phone numbers of your loved ones to threaten or extort money from you until you give them money.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO AVOID BEING SCAMMED

Ignore the message completely and don’t reply to it.

Enter the three vertical points that are in the upper right corner of the chat WhatsApp .

. Scroll the space bar to the end and click on “Report Contact”.

Finally, as a precaution, we recommend “Block it”.

HOW A SCAM MESSAGE IS SPREAD

It will seem incredible to you but the scammer never spreads his Phishing that promises you a fictitious prize, but his victims spread it. How do they do it? once the scammed person gets excited about their gift, the same page forces them to send the link to 5 groups of WhatsApp or to 20 people as a requirement for you to claim your prize. This is how this cyberattack spreads to all corners of the world.

