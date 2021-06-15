Learn about the new Android 12 ‘Security and emergency’ tool and what its function is

Google is currently developing Android 12, the latest and new version of this operating system that for the moment will only be available on some Pixel, Xiaomi and ZTE mobiles. Their arrival is getting closer and closer and according to the beta version it was known that they have implemented the “Security and Emergency” section in the settings. In the following note we will explain what these new functions consist of.

The aforementioned operating system already has the security and emergency functions; however, these are in the depths of the settings and it is very difficult to access them, some were even unaware of their existence. Now, thanks to the trial or beta (unofficial) version of Android 12, it was learned that the “Security and Emergency” section will be added in the settings, the web portal reported Android Police.

It is a new menu that will unify different functions that were previously scattered throughout the mobile phone settings. The “Security and Emergency” section will allow you to personalize your personal information and quickly access important details such as:

Add emergency contacts to call them in the event of a traffic accident or natural phenomenon.

The SOS function, which allows you to call the emergency center immediately by pressing the on / off button five times.

Notify you about public events near your environment.

Add your medical history and blood type.

As we said earlier, this exclusive feature of Android 12 It will only be available on Pixel, ASUS, Xiaomi and ZTE mobile devices, although it is likely that some time after its launch it may appear on other versions of Android and more mobile devices. Next we will leave you a list of cell phones that will enjoy the “Security and Emergency” section.

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Pixel 5.

ASUS Zenfone 8.

Xiaomi Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11I.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

HOW I DOWNLOAD IT

It is important to know that the beta 2 version of Android 12 it has a weight of 316 MB. To install it from your mobile you must first enter the website of Android Beta and follow these steps: