Learn about the best apps to sign documents digitally from your smartphone

Do you have to urgently make a signature on a word or PDF document to send it to someone from your smartphone ? So here we offer you a series of applications from where you can draw with precision so that you can send those files quickly.

It should be noted that the documents you sign with this electronic signature made in the Applications it does not replace the digital one because it is not certified by a notary. However, it will get you out of trouble on more than one occasion.

On the other hand, we also mention that it is possible that the signature comes out with a watermark and that it is necessary to pay a certain sum to be able to obtain it, even with a transparent background and thus you can paste it where you like.

The programs can be downloaded from the iOS Store or Google Play, depending on the device you have. Also, if you have a pen or S-Pen, it will be much easier for you to draw your digital signature.

GetSignEasy: This application can open all kinds of documents, from Word, TXT, PDF, Excel, HTML and even JPG images. When you have loaded them, you just have to draw your signature at the bottom and that’s it. The app is available at ios Y Android .

HelloSign: Like the previous one, you can also open a document and sign it, but this one gives you the option to store your signature in the cloud, in addition to sharing it with several people. The free version gives you the possibility of being able to sign up to three documents a month, in case of more, you will have to pay for it. You can access it without having to download programs through this link .

