Leaked documents hint that OnePlus will become a sub-brand of Oppo

Just a week ago we were talking about the recent statements by Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, about the integration between OnePlus and Oppo for their research and development divisions. However, although these same statements denied a possible total merger between the two companies, qualifying that there would continue to be independence, the latest leaked documents seem to point to greater integration.

From the hands of the well-known leaker Evan Blass, we receive these memoranda of internal conversations that expand the official statement published previously, adding new statements in which Lau himself explained the integration of OnePlus and Oppo as follows: «With integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within OppoHowever, it will continue to function as an independent entity. ‘

Just received these talking points on the new relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. Might help to clear up some confusion. pic.twitter.com/mIVyjcmeKD – Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2021

As we mentioned at the time, OnePlus and Oppo had already merged their research and development departments at the end of the year, so the additional integration seems to be more focused on streamlining daily business operations or production chains. «With the merger of both firms, we will have more resources available to create even better products terminals […] It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations ”, these documents continue.

So, if at first we already predicted the possible unification of the software platform between both phones, with a possible unification towards the Android Color OS layer, these new statements reveal that at least a part of the hardware will also be common (if it has not been already until now) between the terminals of both brands. Fortunately, this in turn means that users should not expect excessive changes in future smartphones.

Additionally this memorandum also specifies Pete Lau’s new role as Oppo’s chief product officer, taking responsibility for the product strategies of both companies. A process that should hardly involve an effort, due to the fact that both manufacturers belong to the BBK group.

At the moment neither of the two companies has wanted to comment on the leakage of this new information, nor do we know when the official announcement of this acquisition could take place.