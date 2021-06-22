Laura Whitmore ‘so excited’ for Love Island 2021 to get underway

Laura Whitmore has said she is “so excited” to host the upcoming series of Love Island.

ITV’s dating show returns to our screens on June 28 with contestants currently isolating in Mallorca ahead of their arrival in the villa.

The identities of the new set of islanders looking for love were revealed yesterday, with beauty queens, models and party planners among the group.

Ahead of the show’s long-awaited return, Laura offered some sage advice for the soon-to-be TV stars.

“The only thing I can say is be yourself. Eight weeks is a long time, if you try and play a game or try to be something you’re not, you’re going to get found out quite quickly,” she said.

“From watching the show, I would just say be yourself if you want to be in there for the long run.”

She added that after a tough year, “everyone is ready for Love Island to be back”, herself included.

“I’ve never seen the Villa in Mallorca so I’ll probably be there a little bit fangirling at the Villa. It’s almost like a person to me. So I need to remember that I’m there doing a job, not just a fangirl,” Laura said.

“I haven’t met any of the Islanders yet but I’ve heard from the people behind the scenes that they are an incredible cast – it’s really exciting.”

The mother-of-one also revealed what she is looking forward to most.

Laura said: “I think the first day. I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders.

“So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well. So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much.

“You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right.”

She cites the secret to the show’s success as the fact that “everybody loves love”.

“The feelings and what they go through is so relatable. Everything from unrequited love to getting ‘pied off’… We see it all in Love Island. I think that’s what really is the draw.”

As for what makes the perfect islander, she thinks the most important thing is someone who is funny.

She added: “Someone who stirs it up a little bit. You want characters, big personalities in there. Someone who goes for it.”

Love Island will air on ITV2, the ITV Hub and Virgin Media One from Monday, June 28 at 9pm.

