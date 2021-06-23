Lack of batteries could end Johnson in an electric tartan

A looming battery shortage runs the risk of leaving the British car industry empty-handed. Faced with a ban on combustion engine sales and an impending limitation on imports, the government needs a sharp increase in local production to convince automakers like BMW to stay on the lane.

Carmakers Ford Motor and Nissan Motor and conglomerates LG and Samsung are in talks with the government about building so-called gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles, according to the Financial times. Ensuring that there is sufficient battery manufacturing capacity in the country for companies like Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota Motor is crucial: car production accounts for around 13% of Britain’s goods exports.

Currently, the UK can only produce 2 gigawatt-hours per year, compared to 49 GWh for the rest of Europe, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. UBS estimates that electric vehicles will account for about two-fifths of European sales in 2025. This share could double by 2030, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has planned to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles.

If the UBS projections are applied to the nearly two-thirds of UK-made cars sold in Europe and 18% of the remainder are assumed to be carbon-free vehicles – in line with estimated global demand -, British carmakers would have to produce 381,000 electric vehicles by 2025, based on the roughly 1.3 million total manufactured in 2019. This would require about 23 GWh, according to figures from the country’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Companies like Britishvolt plan to produce at most 70% of that figure, which could allow 250,000 battery motors, or just a fifth of pre-pandemic production. Even that is unlikely to be available in time, as battery plants typically take five to seven years to reach full capacity.

Trade rules are another roadblock. About half of the cars made in Britain are shipped to the European Union. The Brexit agreement states that, as of 2027, at least 55% of the value of electric vehicle parts must come from the UK and the EU. However, the batteries needed, which currently come mostly from Asia, account for two-fifths of the economic value of a car, calculates the Faraday Institution. It wouldn’t take much for additional foreign-made components to go over the limit, allowing Brussels to impose a tariff under World Trade Organization rules.

Johnson’s ambitious goal of limiting combustion engines is to be applauded. But the lack of power implies that the country may end up driving an electric tartan.