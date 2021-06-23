Kuo predicts strong shipments for iPhone 13

The month of June is almost over and the countdown begins to the September event where the new iPhone will be announced, and for the new iPhone, Kuo Ming-Chi has predicted that it is expected. high demand for shipments, we tell you everything below.

It all starts with a note shared today with investors, on this, the trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that there will be

heavy shipments of iPhone 13

due to Huawei’s ban and tempting new feature updates.

In this way, the analyst believes in stronger sales of the iPhone 13 not only for this year 2021, but also for what will be 2022, the analysts in their shared note they comment the following:

“We have a favorable view of Apple’s future iPhone product strategy and expect iPhone shipments to reach 230-240 million and 250-260 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively (up from around 195 million in 2020). ”.

Thus, for the second half of this 2021, Kuo has predicted that the iPhone will win in market share of high-end mobiles due to “specification update” and “US ban on Huawei”.

In addition, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models at the next Keynote, this year. with a smaller notch, an improved camera, a refresh rate of 120HZ and of course a new A15 processor.

Additionally, Kuo estimates that new shipments for this iPhone in 2021 will reach up to approximately 88 million units versus 75 million units shipped for the 2020 iPhone.

On the other hand, Kuo also mentions that a new iPhone SE could be on the way for next year, as they continue the already seen models of the phone of the mark of the bitten apple.