Konami launches PES 2022 open beta for consoles

Nobody expected it, but here it is: PES 2022 launches by surprise in open beta mode, available to users of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Thus, Konami starts the countdown to the launch of the new edition of its veteran soccer game.

But do not call it Pro Evolution Soccer, because the open beta of PES 2022 is presented in the virtual stores of the two big consoles under the title New Football Game Online Performance Test, although coming from where they come and having announced themselves in the way they have, there is no doubt what we are talking about.

“Konami is proud to announce that a new football experience is on the way! To prepare for its release, we will run an open beta prior to the game’s official launch, as described below, ”the company publishes. “The purpose of this beta test is to assess the quality of the online matchmaking and connection to the servers,” they explain.

“Note that gameplay, balance, animations, and graphics are in development and they will be improved before the official launch, ”continues Konami’s announcement. “With all of that out of sight, we would like to invite you to participate in this open beta and we would greatly appreciate it if you could share your thoughts and feedback on your experience with us.”

Konami’s announcement contains other data that you will be interested in reviewing, all related to access to this beta test of PES 2022, including a survey, the access deadline next July 8 or others of a playable nature, such as the possibility of cross-play between consoles of the same family, as well as the available teams, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Manchester United.

When will PES 2022 hit stores? Everything seems to indicate, and the indication is literal because it can be seen in the billboards of the game itself, that we will know more about it next July 21, so you only have to wait a month. And how can you expect playing …

There are already those who have done it, in fact, and it is worth the redundancy and the couplet for the next recorded game …

