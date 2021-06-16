Know the tricks to improve your Wi-Fi signal according to Google

Do you work more at home than at the office? This undoubtedly caused you to use your signal Wifi and the internet for much longer than normal. But it is not the only thing, but family members also had to connect either to attend their virtual classes at university or school.
If you exhibited slowness at certain times, then you should try these simple tricks that Google has shared to improve your wifi signal, in case you are connected wirelessly. What should you do at home?
Best of all, it is not necessary to have some kind of router brand to configure it. You simply must have a device connected to your internet in order to check its power after you carry out these steps.
Remember to also take advantage of this tutorial to protect your wifi network more securely so that others can simply access it more easily.
HOW TO IMPROVE THE INTERNET SIGNAL ACCORDING TO GOOGLE
- The first thing is to always check your router. In general, the router, the essential part that provides the Wi-Fi signal, tends to update itself. To do this, check if this procedure has been carried out by entering your operator’s app. In the same way, it certifies the production date of the device, it may be too old and need a change.
- Password not so strong. If you put a password to your wifi, it may be that several, or the neighbor, has connected to your network. So this will cause it to slow down for a few hours. What should I do? Simply change your password to prevent more people or users from hanging on your signal.
- Change the location of your router. The place chosen to use the Wi-Fi signal may not be suitable. If it is between walls, it may not be as powerful and the network is blocked, causing you not to use it 100%.
- Another option is to use mesh networks, so that with mesh technology you can configure routers that work throughout the house. That way you will avoid putting the password to each one of them and you will connect without many surprises.
- Create parameters. Through the applications of different companies, you can create how many parameters you want your internet to be shared with another person. Whether it is 1MB or just 5000 kbps. That way the Wi-Fi won’t get too saturated.