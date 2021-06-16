Know the tricks to improve your Wi-Fi signal according to Google

Do you work more at home than at the office? This undoubtedly caused you to use your signal Wifi and the internet for much longer than normal. But it is not the only thing, but family members also had to connect either to attend their virtual classes at university or school.

If you exhibited slowness at certain times, then you should try these simple tricks that Google has shared to improve your wifi signal, in case you are connected wirelessly. What should you do at home?

Best of all, it is not necessary to have some kind of router brand to configure it. You simply must have a device connected to your internet in order to check its power after you carry out these steps.

Remember to also take advantage of this tutorial to protect your wifi network more securely so that others can simply access it more easily.

HOW TO IMPROVE THE INTERNET SIGNAL ACCORDING TO GOOGLE

The first thing is to always check your router. In general, the router, the essential part that provides the Wi-Fi signal, tends to update itself. To do this, check if this procedure has been carried out by entering your operator’s app. In the same way, it certifies the production date of the device, it may be too old and need a change.

