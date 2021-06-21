know the latest news of the ‘multi-device’ function of WhatsApp and its limitations

We are all waiting and waiting for the arrival of the much desired “Multi-device” function of WhatsApp that Mark Zuckerberg himself confirmed. News has arrived about this future tool that will be implemented by the instant messaging application, which will be able to facilitate communication among its millions of users.

On June 3, Mark Zuckerberg and his partner Will Cathcart confirmed the “Multi-device” function for WabetaInfo, the web portal specialized in prior information on WhatsApp. Until then, it was only known that the tool would allow us to link our account with four different devices that can be cell phones, computers, laptops and tablets.

In addition, the CEO of Facebook commented to the media that we can connect to these computers without the need for the mobile phone to be turned on or have access to Wi-Fi, it means that it will not work as WhatsApp Web, that to use it you need two fundamental things: that the cell phone is nearby and that it has access to the internet.

LIMITATIONS AND NEWS

According WabetaInfo, “Multi-device” would arrive in approximately two months, however, this date could be extended because it is still in the development stage. It was also known that the first beta version to test this function will only be available initially for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop (desktop) and WhatsApp Portal.

As for phones with the iPhone Android and iOS operating system, the tool will arrive on these devices, but it would take a little longer and perhaps we can test it in a second beta version. Now, one of the bad news is that you will not be able to send messages or make calls or video calls to users who have not updated WhatsApp from Google Play or App Store.

It is important to clarify that as every beta version it is very likely that the function has some flaws and its performance is not the best experience for users, this is normal because it is a trial version and when it is officially available to everyone, WhatsApp it will correct those errors to provide excellent quality.

Finally, before “Multi-device” reached the two billion users that WhatsApp you have, it is likely that they will remove the “View once” function, but what does it consist of? It is about that when we send a photo or video to a new chat, the receiver will have only one chance to open the sent file before it disappears. We will be attentive and inform you of the new news, suddenly both tools arrive in a single update.