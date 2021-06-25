Kildare lad goes viral with ‘ridiculous’ TikToks that make fun of very Irish headlines

A Kildare lad is going viral on TikTok by making fun of very Irish headlines.

Matt Barrett has nearly 600,000 likes on the app and almost 6000 followers.

The TikToker’s “ridiculous” videos have been inspired by YouTubers such as Philip DeFranco, who take a headline and have the craic with it.

And by doing this, Matt has gained millions of views by analysing Irish headlines, including some of Dublin Live’s.

Matt told Dublin Live: “I had a YouTube channel with my friend Pat and we started TikTok to grow that channel and get a following.

“We lived together in Dublin during the first lockdown but when we moved home for a while we had our own accounts.

“In the hardest parts of lockdown it was going for a walk, doing a bit of exercise in the evenings and then all we had to do was make comedy TikToks.

“So we had a competition to see who could get more followers on TikTok faster, that’s all we could do, we just graduated college and we were trying to get jobs.

“There was a big push to see who could get 100 followers first, and that was difficult at the time. It was a real struggle at the time but I’m well ahead now.

“I put endless amounts of time into thinking of ideas, looking at the news and rolling my eyes because nothing is clicking but it’s nice to have an outlet to do that.

“When a video does well it’s great but when it does poorly it’s like a stab in the chest, it’s terrible but it’s a good bit of fun.

“A friend of mine from secondary school told me that his dad sent him one of my TikToks on Whatsapp without knowing it was me, just because it was funny.

“It came through my dad’s cycling group and that was a big win for me, I felt good about that.”

Matt spokes about his first idea and how he intended to relate to an Irish audience.

He said: “The first one I did was an Irish headline, it was to do with Covid because there was a headline with a pub owner saying it’d be a good idea to let people who are vaccinated back into the pubs first – I saw that and I thought it’d be so easy to misinterpret it and make something silly out of it.

“I did a sketch where a bouncer doesn’t let you in at a nightclub because it’s over 55’s tonight.

“It’s very hard a lot of the time to do Irish TikTok to do something relatable like the immersion or the Irish mammy, it’s hard to get the set up right.

“Stuff like Yup Bro, Canada Goose jackets and trackies, it’s an easy target because everyone knows the stereotype you’re on about, and nobody is going to get too offended because it’s ridiculous and I try not to annoy people.

“And I just yell out the headline at the start so people know what the joke is going to be about.”

Speaking about how his creative Covid hobby has impacted his life, Matt has discussed his hopes for the future.

He said: “I would like to cover the news in a proper way, I am interested in the news and there might be a gap in Ireland for someone to break down the news in a fun, exciting way in a social media format.

“The TikTok are a bit of fun and they have to be ridiculous in the first place or I’ve to misinterpret them in some way so it doesn’t lend itself to be a good news source.”

