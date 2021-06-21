Just Eat Takeaway risks heartburn

The expanded Just Eat Takeaway.com is not yet palatable to investors. The Dutch food delivery company completed the acquisition of US rival Grubhub for $ 7.5 billion on Tuesday, its second big bite in just over a year. The boss, Jitse Groen, has repeatedly outperformed his rivals in Europe. But he starts from a weaker position in the United States.

Groen launched the acquisition of Grubhub a year ago, just two months after closing the purchase of its British competitor Just Eat for 7.2 billion dollars. Twelve months later, investors remain skeptical of the expanded group, which now has a market value of $ 19 billion.

Just Eat Takeaway expects combined sales to reach $ 7 billion in 2023, based on projections it shared with investors in May. That’s more than the 6.4 billion that analysts expect its US rival DoorDash to generate in the same year, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

But the business value of Just Eat Takeaway is less than 3 times its expected revenue; The $ 52 billion DoorDash is trading at more than 7 times, after deducting net cash of about $ 4.5 billion. The Dutch company says that growth during the pandemic means its numbers will be higher, implying an even bigger valuation gap.

This is partly because Groen is at a disadvantage in the United States. DoorDash handled more than half of all food deliveries in the country through the last week of April, according to Edison Trends; Grubhub’s market share was 13%. Some US cities have imposed temporary caps on the fees that food delivery groups can charge restaurants, making it more difficult for smaller players to earn business by lowering fees.

Like Just Eat Takeaway, Grubhub started by connecting restaurants with diners online, but without taking care of deliveries. Its rivals Uber Eats and DoorDash have gained market share – and made a lot of money – by hiring their own fleets of drivers.

In Europe, Groen has moved between the two business models. The company spent more than € 700 million on drivers in 2020, winning partnerships with chains like McDonald’s and Starbucks. Just Eat Takeaway’s revenue in the UK grew 42% last year, while in Germany its adjusted ebitda increased six-fold to € 125 million.

Groen is now hoping to repeat that trick in the US However, he is bingeing on competition. Uber Eats and Delivery Hero are challenging Just Eat Takeaway in Germany, while a fleet of startups Highly funded companies that promise fast food deliveries pose another potential threat. It’s no wonder Just Eat Takeaway investors are concerned about indigestion.